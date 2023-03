Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii State Teachers Association has called the school’s state a “crisis,” with filthy carpets, creeping mold and rats, as well as structural damage from termites and earthquakes. Read more

Calling himself a “super ally” of the Holualoa region of Hawaii island, Gov. Josh Green pledged to approve state spending to clean up mold and repair the nearly 140-year-old Holualoa Elementary School “the minute it hits my desk.” The work on up to 17 classrooms would take place over the summer, according to the Department of Education.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association has called the school’s state a “crisis,” with filthy carpets, creeping mold and rats, as well as structural damage from termites and earthquakes. The rooms needing renovation also contain a hidden hazard: asbestos. That makes work while school is out of session a safer option — but it must be done as quickly as possible.