Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Court shows limits of the ‘line of duty’

  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  Katherine and Louis Kealoha arrive at federal court on June 25, 2019.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Katherine and Louis Kealoha arrive at federal court on June 25, 2019.

Should the Honolulu Police Commission pay for the defense of scandal-ridden Police Chief Louis Kealoha, who had been charged with a variety of federal crimes, all allegedly perpetrated while he was employed by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD)? Read more

