comscore BeachBows open with 2 sweeps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows open with 2 sweeps

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 a.m.

The ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened the Heineken Queen’s Cup with sweeps of Texas and Nebraska on Friday at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. Read more

