Letter: Lawmakers, Green cut help for the poor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lawmakers, Green cut help for the poor

  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.

Shame on the governor and the Legislature for killing the proposal to end the general excise tax on food, medical services and feminine hygiene products. Read more

