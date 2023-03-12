Letter: Lawmakers, Green cut help for the poor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shame on the governor and the Legislature for killing the proposal to end the general excise tax on food, medical services and feminine hygiene products. These items are not optional purchases. If you need food or need to go to the dentist or get your period, you don’t have a choice as to whether or not to spend the money.

These taxes disproportionately affect lower- and middle- income people over the wealthy as they take a larger percentage of household income.

Nebulous shifting tax tables are not a substitute for real tax relief felt immediately at the cash register.

In his inaugural address, Gov. Josh Green said, “We’ll eliminate regressive taxes like the tax on food and medicine, which hits poorest families the worst” (“New Hawaii gubernatorial leadership takes the reins,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22). Where is his leadership on this?

The Democratic Party politicians want to claim the mantle of champions of the people, and they takes the coward’s way out by not even scheduling a hearing. Shame on them.

Steve Miller

Makiki

