Defense contract to study nonfuel uses for Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 1 Although the state Department of Health would need to approve the Navy’s closure plan of the Red Hill fuel tanks — whether to completely remove, refill or repurpose them — Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, said ultimately it’s up to Department of Defense officials to decide any future uses. Berger is shown at a Navy Red Hill news conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

While the contract with the two firms will focus on collecting ideas from local residents, the Navy is in the process of awarding a separate contract to a private-­sector partner to determine a range of possible Department of Defense uses for the fuel storage facility. Read more

