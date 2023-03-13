Mililani High’s former AD pleads not guilty in theft case

The former Mililani High School athletic director accused of stealing over $400,000 from the sports booster club pleaded not guilty this morning.

Glenn S. Nitta, 75, was indicted March 3 and charged with three counts each of first-degree and second-degree theft, and two counts of failing to report income. He surrendered to state sheriff’s deputies March 6, and posted bail.

Nitta entered a plea of not guilty before Honolulu Circuit Court Judge Christine E. Kuriyama this morning. His trial is set for May 15 before Judge Catherine H. Remigio.

Nitta remains free on $500,000 secured by a bondsman. His attorney, Scott K. Collins, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after his client’s appearance that they will review discovery evidence in the case before taking their next step.

A 2021 investigation by two Mililani High School vice principals into allegations of theft from the athletic booster club concluded that Nitta allegedly used the nonprofit’s money to pay $364,709 for personal expenses, including gambling in Las Vegas;business, car and student loans; four credit cards; and checks to family members.

The school has yet to recover any of the money that it raised through concession sales at games and other fundraisers.

School officials reviewed 65 bank statements and 1,235 cleared checks from the Mililani High School Athletic Booster Club Inc. between Sept. 1, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2021. Nitta served as president of the school’s now-­dissolved nonprofit.

Nitta taught at Mililani for 48 years and also coached the junior varsity and varsity baseball teams before retiring on March 31, 2021, nine days after the school reported the theft to police.

The nonprofit was incorporated on Aug. 23, 2001.

The club’s listed officers were Nitta’s wife, Gaile Nitta, secretary; brother-in-law Phillip Carlos, director; sister-­in-law Helen Carlos, treasurer; daughter Glenelle Nitta, a director and a physical education teacher and softball coach at Mililani High School; and son Galenn Nitta, a director.