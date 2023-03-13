Letter: False to say UH athletic committee is not diverse

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am part-Hawaiian and a proud graduate of the Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. I take offense at the petitioners making a blanket statement that there is no Polynesian representation on this advisory committee. Read more

As one of the seven members of the University of Hawaii Athletic Director’s Advisory Search Committee, I feel compelled to correct some of the many false statements put forth in a recent petition demanding an expansion of the committee due to a supposed absence of any Polynesian or Black committee members, particularly graduates of UH (“Former Hawaii athletes say AD search panel lacks diversity,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 3).

This statement is patently false. I am part-Hawaiian and a proud graduate of the Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. I take offense at the petitioners making a blanket statement that there is no Polynesian representation on this advisory committee.

Am I not Hawaiian enough for you simply because I don’t have a Hawaiian last name? The truth is, identity politics, divisiveness and racism have no place in this process or in Hawaii and I trust the people of Hawaii to see past this veiled attempt to sabotage a very thorough, thoughtful plan to select the best candidate for our next UH athletics director.

Al Chee

Aiea

