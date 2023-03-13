Editorial | Letters Letter: False to say UH athletic committee is not diverse Today Updated 12:37 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I am part-Hawaiian and a proud graduate of the Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. I take offense at the petitioners making a blanket statement that there is no Polynesian representation on this advisory committee. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As one of the seven members of the University of Hawaii Athletic Director’s Advisory Search Committee, I feel compelled to correct some of the many false statements put forth in a recent petition demanding an expansion of the committee due to a supposed absence of any Polynesian or Black committee members, particularly graduates of UH (“Former Hawaii athletes say AD search panel lacks diversity,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 3). This statement is patently false. I am part-Hawaiian and a proud graduate of the Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. I take offense at the petitioners making a blanket statement that there is no Polynesian representation on this advisory committee. Am I not Hawaiian enough for you simply because I don’t have a Hawaiian last name? The truth is, identity politics, divisiveness and racism have no place in this process or in Hawaii and I trust the people of Hawaii to see past this veiled attempt to sabotage a very thorough, thoughtful plan to select the best candidate for our next UH athletics director. Al Chee Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Pedestrians need to be more careful