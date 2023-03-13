comscore Letter: False to say UH athletic committee is not diverse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: False to say UH athletic committee is not diverse

I am part-Hawaiian and a proud graduate of the Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. I take offense at the petitioners making a blanket statement that there is no Polynesian representation on this advisory committee. Read more

