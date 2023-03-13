Letter: Maui health workers deserve living wage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was a certified nurse aide for more than 10 years in the state of Hawaii health care system. That’s why I fully support the United Public Workers’ hospital strike on Maui (“Maui health care workers go on strike,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 22).

I labored on hospital floors with more than 20 patients per shift, in volatile psychiatric units, and among developmentally delayed adults with severe behavior challenges that sometimes became violent. I worked at Waimano Training School, Hale Hau‘oli and Mahelona Hospital.

I loved my job, but the work often could be backbreaking and dangerous. Although we had a union, the pay was ridiculously low.

The management has taken advantage of this workforce. End this ripoff and pay the workers a living wage.

Raymond Catania

Lihue

