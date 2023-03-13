comscore Letter: Maui health workers deserve living wage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Maui health workers deserve living wage

  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

I was a certified nurse aide for more than 10 years in the state of Hawaii health care system. That’s why I fully support the United Public Workers’ hospital strike on Maui. Read more

