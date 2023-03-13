Editorial | Letters Letter: Maui health workers deserve living wage Today Updated 12:37 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I was a certified nurse aide for more than 10 years in the state of Hawaii health care system. That’s why I fully support the United Public Workers’ hospital strike on Maui. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I was a certified nurse aide for more than 10 years in the state of Hawaii health care system. That’s why I fully support the United Public Workers’ hospital strike on Maui (“Maui health care workers go on strike,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 22). I labored on hospital floors with more than 20 patients per shift, in volatile psychiatric units, and among developmentally delayed adults with severe behavior challenges that sometimes became violent. I worked at Waimano Training School, Hale Hau‘oli and Mahelona Hospital. I loved my job, but the work often could be backbreaking and dangerous. Although we had a union, the pay was ridiculously low. The management has taken advantage of this workforce. End this ripoff and pay the workers a living wage. Raymond Catania Lihue EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Why does roadwork take so much time?