Maui health care workers go on strike

Nearly 500 unionized health care workers went on strike this morning after failed contract negotiations with Maui Health.

United Public Workers said its members voted by a 97.6 % majority to authorize the strike after negotiations and subsequent mediation failed over fair wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

“These workers deserve to be paid fair wages after laboring through the pandemic, enduring staffing shortages and dealing with soaring inflation,” said State Director Kalani Werner in a posted news release. “Our workers generously gave their all in the spirit of cooperation and lokahi to support the community through the pandemic and beyond, but there has not been any appreciation by the hospital. Our requests are fair and reasonable.”

UPW said workers on strike include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and others at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital.

Workers planned to walk out at 6 a.m. today and picketed at all three locations.

Maui Health said UPW leadership had informed it late Tuesday evening the strike would commence as planned today.

“The health and safety of our employees, patients and providers remains a top priority,” said Maui Health in a news release. “Safety measures have been put in place to ensure all entrances to our hospitals and facilities remain open and accessible for our employees and providers, our patients, and their visitors. Patients in need of emergency medical care should not be deterred by strike activities. All appointments and outpatient procedures will continue as scheduled. If patients are concerned with their scheduled appointments, they should contact their physician providers.”

The union has been in negotiations with Maui Health for nearly nine months, UPW said, and members have been working under a contract extension sine June 30.

Maui Health said it has a contingency plan to reduce any potential disruption to patient care and overall operations, and would deploy additional resources where needed and post updates at mauihealth.org/operations.