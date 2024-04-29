Federal, state centers to assist wildfire survivors open in Lahaina

Two new centers serving survivors of the Maui wildfires opened their doors today, officials said, as Lahaina transitions into a new phase of recovery.

They include:

>> The Disaster Recovery Center, which relocated to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays. Parking tickets will be validated, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

>> The Community Resources Center at Royal Lahaina Resort at 2780 Kekaa Drive, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

The recovery center at Lahaina Civic Center will be closed 3 p.m. Saturday before the move to the Hyatt Regency. The focus of the new center at the Hyatt will be on providing essential services from FEMA and the Small Business Association.

Interpreters can assist in American Sign Language, Chamorro, Chuukese, Hawaiian, Ilocano, Kosraean, Palauan, Pohnpeian, Marshallese, Spanish and Tongan. A schedule is posted at the center showing what days specific languages are offered.

The new Community Resources Center at the Royal Lahaina Resort offers services from state, county and community organizations for the ongoing needs of Lahaina’s wildfire-impacted residents, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Survivors can visit the center to get masks, Maui County right-of-entry forms, and vehicle placards allowing entry to the burn zone at the center.

“It is our collective commitment to stand together, support one another, and rebuild the community to be stronger than ever,” said James Barros, HI-EMA Administrator in a news release.

Survivors who need continuing rental assistance can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Individuals waiting to be placed in units offered under FEMA’s Direct Lease program can call 808-784-1600.

Survivors can update FEMA about changes to their personal information at disasterassistance.gov using the same email provided when applying. Survivors can also apply for SBA economic injury disaster loans at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.