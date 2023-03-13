comscore Letter: Property tax rebate offers little relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Property tax rebate offers little relief

  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

The $300 one-time credit is a joke (“Council scrutinizes budget’s $300 tax credit for homeowners,” Star-Advertiser, March 7). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Why does roadwork take so much time?

Scroll Up