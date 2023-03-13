Letter: Property tax rebate offers little relief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The $300 one-time credit is a joke (“Council scrutinizes budget’s $300 tax credit for homeowners,” Star-Advertiser, March 7).

The assessment for my daughter’s Haleiwa house increased from $980,000 to $1.18 million, resulting in an annual increase of $825 in property taxes just because she lives in an area where the retail value of houses increased by 27%.

Her house did not increase by 27% but her property assessment did. So, Mayor Rick Blangiardi says, “Here’s $300 and you’re welcome. By the way, next year you will pay your property taxes without that one-time gift.”

She’s not the only one suffering this assault on taxpayers. What we need to do is roll back 2023 property assessments to 2022’s value and restrict annual property assessment increases to 1%. Refer to California’s Proposition 13.

John Sullivan

Pearl City

