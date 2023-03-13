Hawaii News How major bills fared at the Capitol By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:35 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Here is the status of major bills near the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session. The bills that are alive have passed at least one chamber of the Legislature. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Here is the status of major bills near the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session. The bills that are alive have passed at least one chamber of the Legislature. The bills that are failing were not approved by the House or Senate by Thursday’s procedural deadline. Failing bills can be revived later, however, and measures can be rewritten to change their effect before the session adjourns in May. >> RELATED: Almost 1,000 bills advance at Hawaii Legislature — GOVERNMENT PASSING Ticket funding HB 727 HD1 Disallows the use of campaign funds to purchase up to two tickets for an event or fundraiser held by another candidate or committee. False claims HB 707 HD1 Establishes a Class C felony to make false claims against the state, county or any of their departments and agencies. Anyone convicted would be barred from public office for 10 years. Family hires HB 717 HD1 Prohibits legislators and state employees from hiring or promoting relatives and household members and from making or participating in certain employment- related decisions; prohibits awarding a contract to or taking official action on a contract with a business if the legislator’s or employee’s relative or household member is an executive officer or holds a substantial ownership interest in that business. Sunshine Law HB 723 HD1 Expands the application of the state’s Sunshine Law to legislatively appointed bodies, including task forces, working groups, special committees and select committees. Spending transparency HB 93 Requires the state Campaign Spending Commission to publish on its website the names of candidates and persons who qualify as noncandidate committees who fail to file an organizational report or a corrected organizational report with the Commission. Limited donations HB 99 Limits to $100 the total amount of cash a candidate, candidate committee, or noncandidate committee may accept from a single person during each election period. Record charge HB 719 HD1 Imposes a cap on charges for the copy of certain government records; waives the cost of duplication of records provided to requesters in an electronic format; imposes a cap on charges for searching for, reviewing, and segregating records; and provides for a waiver of fees when the public interest is served by a record’s disclosure. Decriminalizing cannabis SB 669 SD2 Establishes regulations for the cultivation, manufacture, sale and personal use of small amounts of cannabis. Decriminalizes and regulates small amounts of cannabis for personal use. FAILING Medical cannabis HB 516 Authorizes naturopathic physicians to provide written certification to qualifying patients for the medical use of cannabis. Sports gambling HB 344 Allows for the regulation of sports wagering by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Establishes licensing requirements for sports wagering operators and sports wagering suppliers. Hawaii gambling HB 918 Authorizes a 10-year license for one poker and sportsbook gaming facility in a special district designated for tourism in a county with over 500,000 residents that is not in a hotel. Allows admission for those 21 years of age or older who register to stay at a hotel on Oahu and pay an annual fee. — TAXES AND FEES PASSING Income tax relief HB 954 HD2 Cuts taxes by amending income tax brackets and increasing the standard deduction, the personal exemption and the earned-income tax credit. Visitor fee SB 304 SD2 Charges $50 to nonresidents over the age of 15 who visit state natural areas, including beaches, as a environmental impact fee administered by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Special tax credits HB 1049 HD2 Creates a new tax credit for teachers and increases existing credits for dependent care expenses and residential renters. Food tax credit HB 493 HD2 Increases the value of the refundable food excise tax credit and expands eligibility. Child tax credit HB 233 HD2 Establishes a refundable state child tax credit payable monthly. Income tax rebate HB 40 Allows the state to pay an unspecified income tax rebate to residents. Road use fee HB 1110 HD2 Allows electric vehicle owners to offset the loss of state motor fuel taxes by paying an existing annual $50 surcharge or a new mileage-based road usage charge from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028, after which the road usage charge will apply. Renter tax credit SB 55 SD2 Increases income thresholds and credit amounts of the income tax credit for low-income household renters, and annually adjusts the income thresholds and credit amounts for inflation based on the consumer price index. FAILING GET exemption HB 1050 HD1 / SB 1348 Exempts most grocery food purchases along with over-the-counter drugs, feminine hygiene products and incontinence products from the state general excise tax. SB 1134 Exempts medical services from the general excise tax. GET holiday HB 625 Establishes a three-day general excise tax holiday every year where consumers and businesses pay no GET on items priced under $2,000. Gambling trip tax SB 935 SD1 Imposes a 30% general excise tax for local sales of out-of-state gambling trips, and prohibits advertising in Hawaii for licensed Nevada gambling. Tax proceeds would go to gambling addiction treatment. High-income tax HB 150 Increases personal income tax obligations for high-earning taxpayers. Resident dividend HB 469 Distributes to Hawaii residents an annual dividend from 3% of general state revenue and 1% of the state’s share of transient accommodations tax revenue. Mortgage deduction SB 142 / HB 886 HD1 Eliminates the mortgage interest deduction for second homes. Carbon capture credit HB 389 HD2 / SB 361 Establishes a carbon sequestration income tax credit for individuals and companies preventing the release of carbon oxide under a yet-to-be-established program. — EDUCATION PASSING Preschool subsidy SB 1023 SD1 / HB 961 HD1 Increases subsidies for Preschool Open Doors program. Changes eligibility age to include 3-year-olds along with 4-year-olds. School meals SB 154 SD1 Requires the state Department of Education to implement a school meal subsidy program for children whose families do not otherwise qualify for free lunch under the federal Free and Reduced Price Lunch Program. Community schools HB 55 HD1 Requires DOE to establish grant programs for community schools, to provide extra support to lower-achieving Title 1 schools. Board of Education SB 107 SD1 Authorizes a majority of state Board of Education members to elect a chairperson. Removes requirement that the chairperson be an at-large member. COVID-19 reporting SB 106 SD2 Authorizes state Department of Health to require DOE to report coronavirus potential outbreaks and related information in a manner determined by the Health Department. Repeals the requirement to publish the report on the DOE’s website. Hawaii Promise HB 390 HD1 Provides scholarships for the unmet direct cost needs of qualified students at any four-year University of Hawaii campus who meet certain eligibility criteria. UH tuition SB 1413 SD2 Requires UH to grant resident tuition fees to individuals who have graduated from a Hawaii high school and are enrolling in an undergraduate degree program, under certain conditions. Teacher apprenticeships HB 875 HD1 Appropriates funds for the Hawaii teacher apprenticeship program, to help produce teachers for Hawaii public schools. UH budget SB 835 Repeals the requirement that the annual general fund budget appropriation for the UH shall be three to five times the estimated regular tuition and related fee revenues for that year. UH governance SB 1197 SD2 Designates the UH vice president for budget and finance and chief financial officer as the chief procurement officer for UH. Appropriates general obligation bond funds to renew, improve and modernize facilities. UH law school HB 877 Establishes Hookaulike: A Criminal Legal System Institute for Restoration and Healing, at UH law school. FAILING Hawaiian language HB 157 Requires the DOE to teach Hawaiian language to students in each public elementary, middle and high school. Firearms ban SB 124 Prohibits the possession of firearms on school property and school buses and at school-sponsored functions. Bus fee waiver HB 190 Requires the DOE to waive school bus fees for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. UH Board of Regents SB 960 Repeals UH Board of Regents Candidate Advisory Council. Authorizes the governor to directly appoint members to the UH Board of Regents. Effective upon ratification of constitutional amendment. Menstrual products HB481 HD1 / SB 954 Requires UH to provide menstrual products free of charge to all students on any UH campus, including the community colleges. — HOUSING PASSING Rental fund HB 951 HD1 Deposits $300 million into the rental housing revolving fund to be used to provide grants or loans to mixed-income rental projects or units for qualifying individuals and families. Ohana zones SB 1442 SD1 Appropriates funds for the ohana zones pilot program, including expenses relating to operations, upkeep of facilities, provision of services and administrative costs. Authorizes the issuance of general obligation bonds for the construction or rehabilitation of facilities that will result in new units for the pilot program. Rent support SB 898 SD2 Expands the state rent supplement program to qualified individuals who are age 62 or older and are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Workforce housing HB 814 HD1 Requires counties to adopt ordinances by July 1, 2024, to allow religious institutions, educational institutions and medical institutions to build housing units on land that the institutions own for purchase in fee simple or use by the institutions, their employees or their contractors, regardless of current zoning restrictions. Requires institutions to own housing units for 30 years before offering the units for sale. Teacher housing SB 941 SD2 Authorizes School Facilities Authority to partner with public and private agencies to develop teacher and educator housing. Specifies Nanakuli, Waipahu and Mililani high schools for first locations. HB 497 HD1 Requires Department of Education to conduct a feasibility study for the development of teacher and workforce housing at the Queen Liliuokalani Elementary School. SB 1596 SD1 Establishes and appropriates money for on-campus housing available to employees at Lahainaluna and Kulanihakoi High schools on Maui. Rental mediation SB 1439 Requires landlords to participate in mediation before filing an action for summary possession. Funds an emergency rent relief program. Tenant jobs HB 224 HD2 The Hawaii Public Housing Authority shall establish a two-year public housing tenant upward mobility pilot program to provide public housing tenants with part-time, on-the-job paid training and work to gain knowledge and experience to fulfill the minimum qualifications needed for future part-time and full-time employment. Rental assistance HB 951 HD1 Deposits funds into the rental housing revolving fund to be used to provide grants or loans to mixed-income rental projects or units for qualifying individuals and families. FAILING Kakaako buildings SB 736 Allows the Hawaii Community Development Authority to approve the residential development on the parcels owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in Kakaako. Raises the building height limit and increases the maximum floor area ratio for residential development on the parcels. — ENVIRONMENT PASSING Plastics ban HB 85 HD1 Prohibits lodging establishments from providing personal care products in small plastic containers within sleeping room accommodations, any space within sleeping room accommodations or bathrooms used by the public or guests. Cesspool timeline SB 426 SD2 Implements the recommendation of the cesspool conversion working group to accelerate the dates for required upgrades, conversions or connections of priority level 1 cesspools and priority level 2 cesspools. Seabed restrictions SB 376 SD2 Prohibits the mining, extraction and removal of minerals from the seabed in all state marine waters, under certain conditions. Energy portfolio HB193 HD1 Extends the state’s energy-efficiency portfolio standards from 2030 to 2045. Minimum standards SB 691 SD2 Allows the chief energy officer of the Hawaii State Energy Office to enforce minimum efficiency standards and adopt or amend efficiency standards. Sets minimum efficiency standards for air purifiers, electric vehicle supply equipment, portable electric spas, residential ventilating fans, toilets, urinals and water coolers. EV ready HB 346 HD2 Requires that the design of new state facilities be electric vehicle charger-ready. Requires the Hawaii Energy Office, in consultation with the state Departments of Accounting and General Services and Transportation, to determine a priority order for retrofitting state facilities based on certain factors. Food packages SB 504 SD1 Beginning Dec. 31, 2026, prohibits the manufacture, sale, offer for sale, distribution for sale, and distribution for use of any food packaging, food service ware, cosmetic, or personal care product that contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Water use HB 1303 HD1 Appropriates money to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to create a pilot program that incentivizes residential homeowners in certain dry areas to replace landscaping and irrigation with alternatives that reduce water use. FAILING Plastic bottles HB 87 HD1 Prohibits the retail sale or offer for retail sale of single-use plastic bottles designed to hold less than two liters of bottled water for oral consumption. Flushable wipes HB268 HD1 Makes it unlawful to sell, offer to sell, or distribute for sale in the state any flushable wipe. Defines flushable wipes. Zero-e fleets HB 199 HD1/SB 368 Establishes a zero-emission vehicle fleet purchasing assistance program within the state Energy Office to support the transition of private fleets to zero-emission vehicles. Cesspool oversight HB 180 HD1/SB 1556 Creates within the Department of Health’s wastewater branch a cesspool conversion section, which will be responsible for facilitating the conversion of cesspools within the state. — HEALTH PASSING Abortion SB 1 SD2 Allows licensed physician assistants to perform some abortions, repeals a requirement that abortions be performed at certain locations, and aims to protect people involved in abortions from interstate legal actions. Flavored tobacco SB 496 Bans the sale of flavored tobacco products and mislabeled e-liquid vaping products. Bed bugs SB 22 SD1 Prohibits landlords from renting a dwelling unit that the landlord knows has a current bed bug infestation. Leaf blowers SB 54 SD1 Prohibits use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers in urban land-use districts. Loud automobiles SB 588 SD2 Establishes a pilot program to deploy noise detection and camera devices for addressing “excessive traffic noise” on Oahu. Fire safety credit HB 351 HD2 Creates a nonrefundable income tax credit for condominium owners whose maintenance fees increased to comply with a county ordinance requiring an automatic fire sprinkler system or alternative. Marriage certificates HB 485 HD3 Allows amended replacement marriage certificates for individuals who have changed their gender or sex and name, if applicable. Addiction recovery HB 378 HD2 Establishes a substance use disorder services clinic working group to collaborate and consult on issues relating to addiction recovery and public safety. Breakthrough therapy HB 1340 HD2 Authorizes the state Director of Health to establish a temporary breakthrough therapy designation advisory council within three months of an approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a breakthrough therapy designation for a mental health or substance abuse treatment. FAILING New moped ban SB 24 / HB 189 Prohibits retailers from selling combustion engine mopeds as of Jan. 1, 2025 or Jan. 1, 2030 as a way to reduce noise pollution. Marriage age HB 206 Raises the minimum age requirement to marry to 18 from 16. Birth certificates HB 805 Allows people to change the sex designation on their birth certificate, including to a nonbinary gender option, under certain conditions. Hawaiian health HB 570 Creates the Office of Native Hawaiian Health within the state Department of Health. Feral chickens SB 961 / HB 227 Appropriates funds for the state Department of Health to control the statewide feral chicken population. Medical insurance coverage HB 965 / SB 1020 Requires health insurers, mutual benefit societies and health maintenance organizations to cover medication for treating obesity or weight loss for overweight members who have one or more related comorbidities. — CONSUMER PROTECTION/LABOR PASSING Excessive delivery fees SB 158 SD1 Makes it illegal to charge Hawaii consumers more than the actual cost of shipping and delivery incurred by a seller for any consumer merchandise. Job postings SB 1057 SD2 Requires job listings to include an hourly rate or salary range. Teleworking SB 725 SD2 Requires the state Department of Human Resources Development to submit an annual report to the Legislature assessing telework policies and telework productivity of the executive branch. Fluorescent lamps HB 192 HD2 Prohibits the sale of new compact fluorescent lamps, which contain mercury, with certain exemptions. Labor law enforcement SB 270 SD1 Requires the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to submit an annual report to the Legislature about enforcement of Hawaii wage and hour law. Medicare reimbursement SB 1315 SD2 Excludes retired state and county employees who were hired after June 30, 2023, along with their spouses, from receiving Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amounts as part of their Medicare Part B reimbursement payments. FAILING ‘Bruno Mars Act’ SB 367 Reforms event ticket sale regulations by capping service charges, prohibiting variable demand pricing and other things. Vehicle insurance SB 341 SD1 / HB 75 HD1 Increases minimum amounts of liability insurance coverage required under motor vehicle insurance policies. Telework tax credit HB 513 Establishes a tax credit for small-business employers who allow telework for at least 30% of employees. Tip credit HB 1288 Prevents employers from paying tipped employees less than the minimum wage. SB 125 / HB 1372 Increases the tip credit to 20% of the minimum wage starting Jan. 1, 2024. Collective bargaining HB 874 HD2 / SB 394 Establishes a collective bargaining unit for graduate assistants employed by the University of Hawaii and community college system. Paid sick leave HB 1202 HD1 Requires employers to provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave to employees and supplemental paid sick leave to employees under certain public health emergency conditions. Clean energy jobs HB 239 HD1 Authorizes use of the state energy security special fund to create jobs that advance the state’s goals of achieving greater energy security and adapting to climate change. Child care HB 800 HD1 / SB 20 SD1 Establishes two state-operated child care centers for eligible children of state employees in or near the state Capitol and in Kapolei. — PUBLIC SAFETY PASSING Jail cameras HB 1235 HD2 Requires the Department of Public Safety to install digital cameras in all guard control rooms in any correctional center housing women. Fireworks SB 498 SD2 Establishes the Shipping Container Inspection Program and shipping container inspection program special fund to crack down on illegal fireworks. SB 821 SD1 Establishes the Illegal Fireworks Task Force within the Department of Law Enforcement to plan, coordinate and engage in law enforcement operations to interdict illegal fireworks, develop a comprehensive strategic plan to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and explosives. Use of force SB 151 SD2 Requires any department or agency employing a law enforcement officer to maintain a publicly available policy that provides a minimum standard on the use of force. Allows use of force policies and training to be considered in legal proceedings involving a law enforcement officer’s use of force. Requires a law enforcement officer who observes the use of excessive force by another law enforcement officer to report the use of excessive force. Requires that law enforcement officers receive training designed to minimize the use of force. Firearm permits SB 1230 SD1 Prohibits issuing firearm permits to any person when it is not in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare because the person is found to be lacking the essential character or temperament necessary to be entrusted with a firearm. Sets minimum requirements for applications for a license to carry a concealed firearm. FAILING Policing police SB 922 Requires a law enforcement officer who observes criminal misconduct by another law enforcement officer to report the criminal misconduct. Requires passage of a psychological screening test battery to qualify for appointment as a law enforcement officer. Subjects a law enforcement officer to denial, suspension, or revocation of a law enforcement officer’s certification for failure to report observed criminal misconduct or committing an act of criminal misconduct. Prohibits the use of a chokehold by a law enforcement officer unless the use of deadly force is justifiable. Prison visits SB 310 Appropriates funds to the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Safety for the pilot visitation and family resource center at Waiawa Correctional Facility, including a restroom in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Fireworks SB 708 SD1 Sets fines for possession and use of fireworks. Establishes the Fireworks Possession Special Fund and allocates proceeds of the fund to county police departments and for climate change mitigation. Previous Story Debt shuts down Hawaiian Isles water, coffee companies