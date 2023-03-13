How major bills fared at the Capitol

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here is the status of major bills near the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session. The bills that are alive have passed at least one chamber of the Legislature. Read more

Here is the status of major bills near the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session. The bills that are alive have passed at least one chamber of the Legislature.

The bills that are failing were not approved by the House or Senate by Thursday’s procedural deadline. Failing bills can be revived later, however, and measures can be rewritten to change their effect before the session adjourns in May.

>> RELATED: Almost 1,000 bills advance at Hawaii Legislature

—

GOVERNMENT

PASSING

Ticket funding

HB 727 HD1

Disallows the use of campaign funds to purchase up to two tickets for an event or fundraiser held by another candidate or committee.

False claims

HB 707 HD1

Establishes a Class C felony to make false claims against the state, county or any of their departments and agencies. Anyone convicted would be barred from public office for 10 years.

Family hires

HB 717 HD1

Prohibits legislators and state employees from hiring or promoting relatives and household members and from making or participating in certain employment- related decisions; prohibits awarding a contract to or taking official action on a contract with a business if the legislator’s or employee’s relative or household member is an executive officer or holds a substantial ownership interest in that business.

Sunshine Law

HB 723 HD1

Expands the application of the state’s Sunshine Law to legislatively appointed bodies, including task forces, working groups, special committees and select committees.

Spending transparency

HB 93

Requires the state Campaign Spending Commission to publish on its website the names of candidates and persons who qualify as noncandidate committees who fail to file an organizational report or a corrected organizational report with the Commission.

Limited donations

HB 99

Limits to $100 the total amount of cash a candidate, candidate committee, or noncandidate committee may accept from a single person during each ­election period.

Record charge

HB 719 HD1

Imposes a cap on charges for the copy of certain government records; waives the cost of duplication of records provided to requesters in an electronic format; imposes a cap on charges for searching for, reviewing, and segregating records; and provides for a waiver of fees when the public interest is served by a record’s disclosure.

Decriminalizing cannabis

SB 669 SD2

Establishes regulations for the cultivation, manufacture, sale and personal use of small amounts of cannabis. Decriminalizes and regulates small amounts of cannabis for personal use.

FAILING

Medical cannabis

HB 516

Authorizes naturopathic physicians to provide written certification to qualifying patients for the medical use of cannabis.

Sports gambling

HB 344

Allows for the regulation of sports wagering by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Establishes licensing requirements for sports wagering operators and sports wagering suppliers.

Hawaii gambling

HB 918

Authorizes a 10-year license for one poker and sportsbook gaming facility in a special district designated for tourism in a county with over 500,000 residents that is not in a hotel. Allows admission for those 21 years of age or older who register to stay at a hotel on Oahu and pay an annual fee.

—

TAXES AND FEES

PASSING

Income tax relief

HB 954 HD2

Cuts taxes by amending income tax brackets and increasing the standard deduction, the personal exemption and the earned-income tax credit.

Visitor fee

SB 304 SD2

Charges $50 to nonresidents over the age of 15 who visit state natural areas, including beaches, as a environmental impact fee administered by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Special tax credits

HB 1049 HD2

Creates a new tax credit for teachers and increases existing credits for dependent care expenses and residential renters.

Food tax credit

HB 493 HD2

Increases the value of the refundable food excise tax credit and expands eligibility.

Child tax credit

HB 233 HD2

Establishes a refundable state child tax credit payable monthly.

Income tax rebate

HB 40

Allows the state to pay an unspecified income tax rebate to residents.

Road use fee

HB 1110 HD2

Allows electric vehicle owners to offset the loss of state motor fuel taxes by paying an existing annual $50 surcharge or a new mileage-based road usage charge from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028, after which the road usage charge will apply.

Renter tax credit

SB 55 SD2

Increases income thresholds and credit amounts of the income tax credit for low-income household renters, and annually adjusts the income thresholds and credit amounts for inflation based on the consumer price index.

FAILING

GET exemption

HB 1050 HD1 / SB 1348

Exempts most grocery food purchases along with over-the-counter drugs, feminine hygiene products and incontinence products from the state general excise tax.

SB 1134

Exempts medical services from the general excise tax.

GET holiday

HB 625

Establishes a three-day general excise tax holiday every year where consumers and businesses pay no GET on items priced under $2,000.

Gambling trip tax

SB 935 SD1

Imposes a 30% general excise tax for local sales of out-of-state gambling trips, and prohibits advertising in Hawaii for licensed Nevada gambling. Tax proceeds would go to gambling addiction treatment.

High-income tax

HB 150

Increases personal income tax obligations for high-earning taxpayers.

Resident dividend

HB 469

Distributes to Hawaii residents an annual dividend from 3% of general state revenue and 1% of the state’s share of transient accommodations tax revenue.

Mortgage deduction

SB 142 / HB 886 HD1

Eliminates the mortgage interest deduction for second homes.

Carbon capture credit

HB 389 HD2 / SB 361

Establishes a carbon sequestration income tax credit for individuals and companies preventing the release of carbon oxide under a yet-to-be-established program.

—

EDUCATION

PASSING

Preschool subsidy

SB 1023 SD1 / HB 961 HD1

Increases subsidies for Preschool Open Doors program. Changes eligibility age to include 3-year-olds along with 4-year-olds.

School meals

SB 154 SD1

Requires the state Department of Education to implement a school meal subsidy program for children whose families do not otherwise qualify for free lunch under the federal Free and Reduced Price Lunch Program.

Community schools

HB 55 HD1

Requires DOE to establish grant programs for community schools, to provide extra support to lower-achieving Title 1 schools.

Board of Education

SB 107 SD1

Authorizes a majority of state Board of Education members to elect a chairperson. Removes requirement that the chairperson be an at-large member.

COVID-19 reporting

SB 106 SD2

Authorizes state Department of Health to require DOE to report coronavirus potential outbreaks and related information in a manner determined by the Health Department. Repeals the requirement to publish the report on the DOE’s website.

Hawaii Promise

HB 390 HD1

Provides scholarships for the unmet direct cost needs of qualified students at any four-year University of Hawaii campus who meet certain eligibility criteria.

UH tuition

SB 1413 SD2

Requires UH to grant resident tuition fees to individuals who have graduated from a Hawaii high school and are enrolling in an undergraduate degree program, under certain conditions.

Teacher apprenticeships

HB 875 HD1

Appropriates funds for the Hawaii teacher apprenticeship program, to help produce teachers for Hawaii public schools.

UH budget

SB 835

Repeals the requirement that the annual general fund budget appropriation for the UH shall be three to five times the estimated regular tuition and related fee revenues for that year.

UH governance

SB 1197 SD2

Designates the UH vice president for budget and finance and chief financial officer as the chief procurement officer for UH. Appropriates general obligation bond funds to renew, improve and modernize facilities.

UH law school

HB 877

Establishes Hookaulike: A Criminal Legal System Institute for Restoration and Healing, at UH law school.

FAILING

Hawaiian language

HB 157

Requires the DOE to teach Hawaiian language to students in each public elementary, middle and high school.

Firearms ban

SB 124

Prohibits the possession of firearms on school property and school buses and at school-sponsored functions.

Bus fee waiver

HB 190

Requires the DOE to waive school bus fees for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

UH Board of Regents

SB 960

Repeals UH Board of Regents Candidate Advisory Council. Authorizes the governor to directly appoint members to the UH Board of Regents. Effective upon ratification of constitutional amendment.

Menstrual products

HB481 HD1 / SB 954

Requires UH to provide menstrual products free of charge to all students on any UH campus, including the community colleges.

—

HOUSING

PASSING

Rental fund

HB 951 HD1

Deposits $300 million into the rental housing revolving fund to be used to provide grants or loans to mixed-­income rental projects or units for qualifying individuals and families.

Ohana zones

SB 1442 SD1

Appropriates funds for the ohana zones pilot program, including expenses relating to operations, upkeep of facilities, provision of services and administrative costs. Authorizes the issuance of general obligation bonds for the construction or rehabilitation of facilities that will result in new units for the pilot program.

Rent support

SB 898 SD2

Expands the state rent supplement program to qualified individuals who are age 62 or older and are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Workforce housing

HB 814 HD1

Requires counties to adopt ordinances by July 1, 2024, to allow religious institutions, educational institutions and medical institutions to build housing units on land that the institutions own for purchase in fee simple or use by the institutions, their employees or their contractors, regardless of current zoning restrictions. Requires institutions to own housing units for 30 years before offering the units for sale.

Teacher housing

SB 941 SD2

Authorizes School Facilities Authority to partner with public and private agencies to develop teacher and educator housing. Specifies Nanakuli, Waipahu and Mililani high schools for first locations.

HB 497 HD1

Requires Department of Education to conduct a feasibility study for the development of teacher and workforce housing at the Queen Liliuokalani Elementary School.

SB 1596 SD1

Establishes and appropriates money for on-campus housing available to employees at Lahainaluna and ­Kulanihakoi High schools on Maui.

Rental mediation

SB 1439

Requires landlords to participate in mediation before filing an action for summary possession. Funds an emergency rent relief program.

Tenant jobs

HB 224 HD2

The Hawaii Public Housing Authority shall establish a two-year public housing tenant upward mobility pilot program to provide public housing tenants with part-time, on-the-job paid training and work to gain knowledge and experience to fulfill the minimum qualifications needed for future part-time and full-time employment.

Rental assistance

HB 951 HD1

Deposits funds into the rental housing revolving fund to be used to provide grants or loans to mixed-income rental projects or units for qualifying individuals and families.

FAILING

Kakaako buildings

SB 736

Allows the Hawaii Community Development Authority to approve the residential development on the parcels owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in Kakaako. Raises the building height limit and increases the maximum floor area ratio for residential development on the parcels.

—

ENVIRONMENT

PASSING

Plastics ban

HB 85 HD1

Prohibits lodging establishments from providing personal care products in small plastic containers within sleeping room accommodations, any space within sleeping room accommodations or bathrooms used by the public or guests.

Cesspool timeline

SB 426 SD2

Implements the recommendation of the cesspool conversion working group to accelerate the dates for required upgrades, conversions or connections of priority level 1 cesspools and priority level 2 cesspools.

Seabed restrictions

SB 376 SD2

Prohibits the mining, extraction and removal of minerals from the seabed in all state marine waters, under certain conditions.

Energy portfolio

HB193 HD1

Extends the state’s energy-efficiency portfolio standards from 2030 to 2045.

Minimum standards

SB 691 SD2

Allows the chief energy officer of the Hawaii State Energy Office to enforce minimum efficiency standards and adopt or amend efficiency standards. Sets minimum efficiency standards for air purifiers, electric vehicle supply equipment, portable electric spas, residential ventilating fans, toilets, urinals and water coolers.

EV ready

HB 346 HD2

Requires that the design of new state facilities be electric vehicle charger-­ready. Requires the Hawaii Energy Office, in consultation with the state Departments of Accounting and General Services and Transportation, to determine a priority order for retrofitting state facilities based on certain factors.

Food packages

SB 504 SD1

Beginning Dec. 31, 2026, prohibits the manufacture, sale, offer for sale, distribution for sale, and distribution for use of any food packaging, food service ware, cosmetic, or personal care product that contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Water use

HB 1303 HD1

Appropriates money to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to create a pilot program that incentivizes residential homeowners in certain dry areas to replace landscaping and irrigation with alternatives that reduce water use.

FAILING

Plastic bottles

HB 87 HD1

Prohibits the retail sale or offer for retail sale of single-use plastic bottles designed to hold less than two liters of bottled water for oral consumption.

Flushable wipes

HB268 HD1

Makes it unlawful to sell, offer to sell, or distribute for sale in the state any flushable wipe. Defines flushable wipes.

Zero-e fleets

HB 199 HD1/SB 368

Establishes a zero-­emission vehicle fleet purchasing assistance program within the state Energy Office to support the transition of private fleets to zero-emission vehicles.

Cesspool oversight

HB 180 HD1/SB 1556

Creates within the Department of Health’s wastewater branch a cesspool conversion section, which will be responsible for facilitating the conversion of cesspools within the state.

—

HEALTH

PASSING

Abortion

SB 1 SD2

Allows licensed physician assistants to perform some abortions, repeals a requirement that abortions be performed at certain locations, and aims to protect people involved in abortions from interstate legal actions.

Flavored tobacco

SB 496

Bans the sale of flavored tobacco products and mislabeled e-liquid vaping products.

Bed bugs

SB 22 SD1

Prohibits landlords from renting a dwelling unit that the landlord knows has a current bed bug infestation.

Leaf blowers

SB 54 SD1

Prohibits use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers in urban land-use districts.

Loud automobiles

SB 588 SD2

Establishes a pilot program to deploy noise detection and camera devices for addressing “excessive traffic noise” on Oahu.

Fire safety credit

HB 351 HD2

Creates a nonrefund­able income tax credit for condominium owners whose maintenance fees increased to comply with a county ordinance requiring an automatic fire sprinkler system or alternative.

Marriage certificates

HB 485 HD3

Allows amended replacement marriage certificates for individuals who have changed their gender or sex and name, if applicable.

Addiction recovery

HB 378 HD2

Establishes a substance use disorder services clinic working group to collaborate and consult on issues relating to addiction recovery and public safety.

Breakthrough therapy

HB 1340 HD2

Authorizes the state Director of Health to establish a temporary breakthrough therapy designation advisory council within three months of an approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a breakthrough therapy designation for a mental health or substance abuse treatment.

FAILING

New moped ban

SB 24 / HB 189

Prohibits retailers from selling combustion engine mopeds as of Jan. 1, 2025 or Jan. 1, 2030 as a way to reduce noise pollution.

Marriage age

HB 206

Raises the minimum age requirement to marry to 18 from 16.

Birth certificates

HB 805

Allows people to change the sex designation on their birth certificate, including to a nonbinary gender option, under certain conditions.

Hawaiian health

HB 570

Creates the Office of Native Hawaiian Health within the state Department of Health.

Feral chickens

SB 961 / HB 227

Appropriates funds for the state Department of Health to control the statewide feral chicken population.

Medical insurance coverage

HB 965 / SB 1020

Requires health insurers, mutual benefit societies and health maintenance organizations to cover medication for treating obesity or weight loss for overweight members who have one or more related comorbidities.

—

CONSUMER PROTECTION/LABOR

PASSING

Excessive delivery fees

SB 158 SD1

Makes it illegal to charge Hawaii consumers more than the actual cost of shipping and delivery incurred by a seller for any consumer merchandise.

Job postings

SB 1057 SD2

Requires job listings to include an hourly rate or salary range.

Teleworking

SB 725 SD2

Requires the state Department of Human Resources Development to submit an annual report to the Legislature assessing telework policies and telework productivity of the executive branch.

Fluorescent lamps

HB 192 HD2

Prohibits the sale of new compact fluorescent lamps, which contain mercury, with certain exemptions.

Labor law enforcement

SB 270 SD1

Requires the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to submit an annual report to the Legislature about enforcement of Hawaii wage and hour law.

Medicare reimbursement

SB 1315 SD2

Excludes retired state and county employees who were hired after June 30, 2023, along with their spouses, from receiving Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amounts as part of their Medicare Part B reimbursement payments.

FAILING

‘Bruno Mars Act’

SB 367

Reforms event ticket sale regulations by capping service charges, prohibiting variable demand pricing and other things.

Vehicle insurance

SB 341 SD1 / HB 75 HD1

Increases minimum amounts of liability insurance coverage required under motor vehicle insurance policies.

Telework tax credit

HB 513

Establishes a tax credit for small-business employers who allow telework for at least 30% of employees.

Tip credit

HB 1288

Prevents employers from paying tipped employees less than the minimum wage.

SB 125 / HB 1372

Increases the tip credit to 20% of the minimum wage starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Collective bargaining

HB 874 HD2 / SB 394

Establishes a collective bargaining unit for graduate assistants employed by the University of Hawaii and community college system.

Paid sick leave

HB 1202 HD1

Requires employers to provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave to employees and supplemental paid sick leave to employees under certain public health emergency conditions.

Clean energy jobs

HB 239 HD1

Authorizes use of the state energy security special fund to create jobs that advance the state’s goals of achieving greater energy security and adapting to climate change.

Child care

HB 800 HD1 / SB 20 SD1

Establishes two state-­operated child care centers for eligible children of state employees in or near the state Capitol and in Kapolei.

—

PUBLIC SAFETY

PASSING

Jail cameras

HB 1235 HD2

Requires the Depart­ment of Public Safety to install digital cameras in all guard control rooms in any correctional center housing women.

Fireworks

SB 498 SD2

Establishes the Shipping Container Inspection Program and shipping container inspection program special fund to crack down on illegal fireworks.

SB 821 SD1

Establishes the Illegal Fireworks Task Force within the Department of Law Enforcement to plan, coordinate and engage in law enforcement operations to interdict illegal fireworks, develop a comprehensive strategic plan to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and explosives.

Use of force

SB 151 SD2

Requires any department or agency employing a law enforcement officer to maintain a publicly available policy that provides a minimum standard on the use of force. Allows use of force policies and training to be considered in legal proceedings involving a law enforcement officer’s use of force. Requires a law enforcement officer who observes the use of excessive force by another law enforcement officer to report the use of excessive force. Requires that law enforcement officers receive training designed to minimize the use of force.

Firearm permits

SB 1230 SD1

Prohibits issuing firearm permits to any person when it is not in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare because the person is found to be lacking the essential character or temperament necessary to be entrusted with a firearm. Sets minimum requirements for applications for a license to carry a concealed firearm.

FAILING

Policing police

SB 922

Requires a law enforcement officer who observes criminal misconduct by another law enforcement officer to report the criminal misconduct. Requires passage of a psychological screening test battery to qualify for appointment as a law enforcement officer. Subjects a law enforcement officer to denial, suspension, or revocation of a law enforcement officer’s certification for failure to report observed criminal misconduct or committing an act of criminal misconduct. Prohibits the use of a chokehold by a law enforcement officer unless the use of deadly force is justifiable.

Prison visits

SB 310

Appropriates funds to the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Safety for the pilot visitation and family resource center at Waiawa Correctional Facility, including a ­restroom in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fireworks

SB 708 SD1

Sets fines for possession and use of fireworks. Establishes the Fireworks Possession Special Fund and allocates proceeds of the fund to county police departments and for climate change mitigation.