The No. 9 Hawaii beach volleyball team took down No. 11 California 3-2 to win at the Heineken Queen’s Cup on Sunday at Queen’s Beach.

The BeachBows (12-3) finished the weekend with a 5-0 record and extended their win streak to 10 with the victory over Cal (10-3). The Golden Bears were also unbeaten in the tournament at 4-0 before the loss.

UH and Cal split the first four courts, leaving the top pairs to battle it out for the match. UH’s No. 1 pair Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau took down Cal’s Maya Gessner and Ella Dreibholz in a thrilling three-set match, 21-11, 17-21, 15-13. Van Sickle and Glagau finished the match with a 9-3 scoring run to claim the decisive third set. Glagau was later named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Hawaii will kick off the regular season with a doubleheader on Tuesday at Ching Complex against Nebraska and Texas.

UH sailors make history on busy weekend

The California coast was ruled by Hawaii this weekend as the University of Hawaii coed sailing team won two separate regattas.

The ‘Bows claimed the crown at the prestigious Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup in Southern California, while also finishing atop the podium at the St. Francis Invitational in Northern California.

After a runner-up finish last year, the ‘Bows broke through to win their first Harbor Cup crown this time. UH finished with a regatta-low 33 points and holding off defending champion and host Cal Maritime (36).

Owen Lahr skippered the team, leading the crew of Kelsie Grant, Kees Horn, Taylor Ledgerwood, Theodore Knobel, Everett McAvoy, Bastien Rasse, Chris Salas, Katherine Shofran and Trey Summers.

In the Bay Area, another group of UH sailors won the St. Francis Invitational. Hawaii finished with a regatta-low 29 points, eight points lower than runner-up UCLA.

Erik Anderson and Frances Tarpey-Schwed competed in A division and finished in the top three of all seven of their races, including wins in their final two. Mercy Tangredi and Sophia Shaeffer raced in B division, winning three of their seven races.

Next up for the coed sailors is the PCCSC Team Race Championship on April 7-8 in Redwood City, Calif.

Iowa State edges UH in extra innings

Iowa State’s Mikayla Ramos drove in Alesia Ranches with the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and the Cyclones pulled out a 5-4 win over the University of Hawaii softball team to close the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Iowa State took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before UH’s Mya’Liah Bethea delivered a three-run homer, her team-leading eighth blast of the season. With the international tiebreaker in effect, both teams stranded runners on third in the eighth inning and Ramos scored Ranches, a Campbell alumna, in the ninth. UH had runners at first and third in the bottom of the ninth and an attempted double steal was thwarted to end the game.

UH freshman Key-annah Campbell-Pua (6-3) took the loss in relief of Brianna Lopez. Iowa State starter Saya Swain struck out 11 over five innings and reliever Jaiden Ralston earned the win.

UH (16-9) closes its nonconference schedule against Niagara at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and opens Big West play with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara starting Friday.

HEINEKEN QUEEN’S CUP

No. 9 Hawaii 3, No. 11 California 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Gessner/ Dreibholz (CAL) 21-11, 17-21. 15-13

2. Radell/Delgado (CAL) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-14, 21-18

3. Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Caffo/Waters-Leiga (CAL) 21-18, 21-19

4. Santer/Huddleston (UH) def. McKeowin/Young-Gomez (CAL) 21-18, 21-15

5. Buchner/Martin (CAL) def. Cowell/Miller (UH) 21-15, 21-17

SOFTBALL

IOWA STATE 5, HAWAII 4 (9 INN.)

Iowa State 002 110 001 — 5 7 1

Hawaii 100 003 000 — 4 4 0

Saya Swain, Ellie Spelhaug, Jaiden Ralston; Brianna Lopez, Key-an Campbell-Pua.

W—Ralston. L—Lopez.