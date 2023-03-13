Hawaii women’s basketball is Bayou bound for NCAA Tournament
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips received the MVP award from Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly after UH defeated UC Santa Barbara to win the Big West Tournament title Saturday in Henderson, Nev.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Injured players Olivia Davies, Avery Watkins, Jovi Lefotu and Jacque David caught a flight to witness the clinching victory.
COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS
Hawaii’s Hallie Birdsong, Daejah Phillips, Nnenna Orji and Eva Ongoongotau watched the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.
