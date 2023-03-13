comscore Hawaii women’s basketball is Bayou bound for NCAA Tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii women’s basketball is Bayou bound for NCAA Tournament

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips received the MVP award from Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly after UH defeated UC Santa Barbara to win the Big West Tournament title Saturday in Henderson, Nev.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Injured players Olivia Davies, Avery Watkins, Jovi Lefotu and Jacque David caught a flight to witness the clinching victory.

  • COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS Hawaii’s Hallie Birdsong, Daejah Phillips, Nnenna Orji and Eva Ongoongotau watched the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.

UH (18-14) was slotted as a No. 14 seed in the Greenville 2 region for the program’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU (28-2), led by coach Kim Mulkey, is the No. 3 seed in the region. Read more

