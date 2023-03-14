Letter: Running red lights can’t be minimized, justified

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I don’t understand Clifton Johnson’s comment that traffic backlogs “push people to run red lights more” (“Pedestrians need to be more careful,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 12). Nothing and no one “pushes” red-light running other than reckless drivers pushing the gas pedal when the traffic light turns yellow.

Endangering our community by drivers’ red-light running is illegal and never justified, regardless of how frustrated and angry drivers are by traffic.

As constantly expressed by our community members, if you don’t like traffic in Waikiki, plot an alternative route or take alternative transit, including walking, to your destination.

Running red lights, out of frustration or any other reason, should never be minimized, justified or accepted.

Jeff Merz

Waikiki

