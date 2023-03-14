comscore Letter: Running red lights can’t be minimized, justified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Running red lights can’t be minimized, justified

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I don’t understand Clifton Johnson’s comment that traffic backlogs “push people to run red lights more” (“Pedestrians need to be more careful,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 12). Read more

Previous Story
Column: OIP works hard to ensure timely access to records, meetings

Scroll Up