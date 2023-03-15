Editorial | Letters Letter: Top 10% pay most of federal income taxes Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In reading the letter concerning the solvency of the Medicare program, I noted that the proposed solution was the familiar litany of increasing taxes on the wealthy (“Greed involved in opposing taxes on rich,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 13). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In reading the letter concerning the solvency of the Medicare program, I noted that the proposed solution was the familiar litany of increasing taxes on the wealthy (“Greed involved in opposing taxes on rich,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 13). Let’s define the wealthy as those whose income is in the top 10%. They are not all Warren Buffetts and Elon Musks. The annual income that puts one in the top 10% is about $152,000. I would venture to guess that few in this group have “vast holdings in medical and pharmaceutical companies.” This group pays 74% of income taxes collected. That is to say, 1 in 10 taxpayers in the U.S. pays three-quarters of all income tax collected. It would seem that the often-used phrase, “Make the wealthy pay their fair share,” would mean lessening their tax burden rather than increasing it. These numbers are not made up by me; they are the 2020 figures from the nonpartisan Internal Revenue Service, which is interested only in getting your money. Gregory Wilson Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Economic cost of 3 years of COVID-19