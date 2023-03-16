4 HPD officers charged in Makaha crash that left teen paralyzed

Four Honolulu police officers were charged today with felony offenses in connection with a September 2021 car chase and crash that they allegedly caused and conspired to cover up, according to a news release from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Officer Joshua Nahulu is charged with collisions involving death or serious bodily injury. With that charge Nahulu is facing a class B felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Officers Erik Smith, Jake Bartolome, and Robert Lewis were charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Smith, Bartolome and Lewis were also charged and with conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, Nahulu, Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis were dispatched to a noise complaint connected to a party in Maili Beach Park. A white Honda drove out of the parking lot and Nahulu, Smith, and Bartolome allegedly followed in an unannounced pursuit, according to the release.

Nahulu was allegedly “nearest the sedan when it left the highway and crashed onto private property” at about 3:45 a.m., injuring all six occupants, some critically. Nahulu, Smith, and Bartolome allegedly drove past the crash then acted like they knew nothing about it when a police dispatcher sent them back to the scene. Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis allegedly submitted false reports that didn’t mention they were chasing the car that crashed.

Nahulu is alleged to have left the scene of the accident without stopping and complying with the requirements of law.