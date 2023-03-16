comscore Letter: Keep identity politics out of selection process | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Keep identity politics out of selection process

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Al Chee was spot-on (“False to say UH athletic committee is not diverse,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 13). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Invest in peacebuilding as well as for defense

Scroll Up