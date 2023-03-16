comscore Letter: Missile defenses won’t save Hawaii from attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Missile defenses won’t save Hawaii from attack

Instead of publishing U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s concerns about the lack of missile defense for Hawaii, you should have just taken out a free full-page ad for Lockheed Martin (“Hirono concerned about lack of missile defense,” Star-Advertiser, March 14). Read more

