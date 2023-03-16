comscore Letter: One can believe in both God and evolution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: One can believe in both God and evolution

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a man of both science and faith, I strongly object to the proposal by Michele Lincoln to teach creationism in public education (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Invest in peacebuilding as well as for defense

Scroll Up