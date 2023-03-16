Letter: One can believe in both God and evolution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a man of both science and faith, I strongly object to the proposal by Michele Lincoln to teach creationism in public education (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15).

The biblical creation story is a myth completely at odds with scientific evidence. Most religions have such stories and they are inconsistent with one another. To choose one to teach public school students would promote one religion over others in violation of the freedom of religion guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Evolution, on the other hand, is solidly based on observation of the natural world and scientific analysis. Random mutation and survival of the fittest are sufficient to explain everything we have learned regarding the story of life on Earth, including how apes and humans evolved from simian ancestors. This is not inconsistent with a belief in God. It doesn’t even prove that God did not guide evolution, just that such intervention is not required as an explanation.

Ronald A. Lynch

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter