Not every state has a state seaweed, to be sure, but limu kala is not just any seaweed. That’s the push behind House Bill 819, to be heard at 3 p.m. today by the Senate Committee on Transportation and Culture and the Arts.

The bill’s before that panel because limu kala is, in fact, of cultural importance, a sign of environmental health where it’s found.

Hawaii does have a lot of state symbols, but that’s not so uncommon. Check out statesymbolsusa.org. And yes, Legislature, add limu kala to Hawaii’s list.