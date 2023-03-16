comscore Looking back and ahead: Hawaii learns to live with COVID | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Looking back and ahead: Hawaii learns to live with COVID

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 resulted in a mostly deserted Waikiki Beach a month after, above, as the beaches were closed except for water activities.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 resulted in a mostly deserted Waikiki Beach a month after, above, as the beaches were closed except for water activities.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers and vendors along Kalakaua Avenue on Wednesday were without masks.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shoppers and vendors along Kalakaua Avenue on Wednesday were without masks.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Three years after the pandemic, pedestrians downtown — most wearing masks — crossed South King Street on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Three years after the pandemic, pedestrians downtown — most wearing masks — crossed South King Street on Wednesday.

Three years on since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Hawaii shores, many have resumed living without restrictions, but the state is still reeling from its impacts — and residents are still dying from the disease. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jake Wilson and Liliana Ballesteros

Scroll Up