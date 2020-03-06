Hawaii’s 1st case of coronavirus confirmed, Gov. David Ige announces

UPDATE:

A Hawaii resident who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship in February and returned to Oahu has tested positive for the coronavirus, the state’s first case of the disease.

Gov. David Ige and state health officials made the announcement this afternoon.

Health officials said the patient fell ill while on Oahu, sought treatment, was tested for COVID-19 and it came back positive today.

The patient did not have close contact with anyone after falling ill when back home on Oahu, and is “doing fine” at home, officials said.

Ige said, “We don’t believe there has been any community spread (in Hawaii) at this time.”

The person traveled on the Grand Princess voyage from San Francisco to Mexico Feb 11-21, and flew back to Hawaii from Mexico.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii health officials are scrambling to find out who came into contact with the 21 people confirmed with the coronavirus after coming to the islands aboard a cruise ship last week.

The Grand Princess stopped on four of the main Hawaiian islands: Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island with more than 3,300 people: 2,200 passengers and 1,100 crew members, including 19 who have now tested positive for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.

“With each of these incidences the likelihood goes way up that some of our people will become infected,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Health investigators will be searching for close contacts on all islands, he said.

At least 10 people on a previous Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 contracted the virus, including an elderly man who became California’s first fatality. That same ship was later used for the Hawaii cruise that docked at Kauai’s Nawiliwili Harbor on Feb. 26; Honolulu on Feb. 27; Lahaina, Maui, on Friday; and Hilo on Saturday before departing the next day for San Francisco, its port of origin.

A crew member who fell ill on the Hawaii voyage was admitted to Hilo Medical Center but tested negative Tuesday for the virus, but another passenger was quarantined on the way back to San Francisco.

At a news conference Wednesday, state epidemiologist Sarah Park told reporters there was “no reason for us to track anyone” and “scare people unnecessarily.”

Gov. David Ige declared a state of emergency Wednesday following the disclosure that the California man who had died was aboard the cruise ship to Mexico.

“I personally feel if cruise ships are going to continue they have to be empowered to test people on the cruise ships. They should take a very hard look at whether or not they should hit the pause button for 90 days,” Green said. “Because at this point not only have they been a vector for infection but also they run the risk of spreading infection and damaging their long-term reputation. Meanwhile, we have to deal with the recent problem.”

Separately, a Japanese couple were found to be infected with coronavirus after returning home from a trip to Hawaii from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7.

The Health Department is holding a 3 p.m. news conference.