comscore Sentencing is delayed in government theft case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sentencing is delayed in government theft case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Sentencing for a 57-year-old Kauai man who pleaded guilty to stealing government money and property in connection with $35,000 in personal purchases charged to a government credit card over a four-year period was rescheduled for April 4. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jake Wilson and Liliana Ballesteros

Scroll Up