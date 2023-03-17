Editorial | Letters Letter: In Boston, ‘wicked’ means something else Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When I heard Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s speech about “wicked” problems the state faces, I knew immediately he was from the Boston area, where I lived for 32 years (“Addressing ‘wicked problems’,” Star-Advertiser, March 15). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When I heard Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s speech about “wicked” problems the state faces, I knew immediately he was from the Boston area, where I lived for 32 years (“Addressing ‘wicked problems’,” Star-Advertiser, March 15). I looked him up and found out he was born and raised in Cambridge, Mass. There “wicked” doesn’t mean “evil,” but is used to intensify, such as “very.” So a “wicked” problem is a “very big” problem, such as homelessness. What fun to hear a “blast from the past.” Janice Bryan Kahala EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?