comscore Letter: In Boston, ‘wicked’ means something else | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: In Boston, ‘wicked’ means something else

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When I heard Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s speech about “wicked” problems the state faces, I knew immediately he was from the Boston area, where I lived for 32 years (“Addressing ‘wicked problems’,” Star-Advertiser, March 15). Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?

Scroll Up