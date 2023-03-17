Letter: Media create problem with ‘both sides’ stance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Arguably one of the reasons there is strife in the nation is the mainstream media’s false idea of “both sides.” Giving a platform to anti-intellectuals, climate deniers, anti-vaxxers, creationists and conspiracy theorists only allows doubt and misinformation. Insurrectionists do not have “their side of the story.”

Your latest example is the letter calling for creationism to be taught in schools (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). Genesis is a fairy tale, from beginning to end, that tries to explain origins at a time when folk tales were the only option.

All primates have a common ancestor (we didn’t “come from apes”). All living organisms evolved on this planet and the validity of the science has been without question for many decades.

You, the media, are part of the problem.

Tod Hale

Halawa Heights

