Editorial | Letters Letter: Media create problem with ‘both sides’ stance Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Arguably one of the reasons there is strife in the nation is the mainstream media’s false idea of “both sides.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Arguably one of the reasons there is strife in the nation is the mainstream media’s false idea of “both sides.” Giving a platform to anti-intellectuals, climate deniers, anti-vaxxers, creationists and conspiracy theorists only allows doubt and misinformation. Insurrectionists do not have “their side of the story.” Your latest example is the letter calling for creationism to be taught in schools (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). Genesis is a fairy tale, from beginning to end, that tries to explain origins at a time when folk tales were the only option. All primates have a common ancestor (we didn’t “come from apes”). All living organisms evolved on this planet and the validity of the science has been without question for many decades. You, the media, are part of the problem. Tod Hale Halawa Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?