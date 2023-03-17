Letter: Multitude of evidence for theory of evolution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Michele Lincoln would add yet another task for public school teachers in an already-full curriculum (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). By omitting what?

And in what class would creationism be taught? It can’t be in a science class, because the very definition of science is to explain the natural world using natural means, not supernatural means. As a high school biology teacher for 35 years in both public and private Hawaii schools, I never asked a single student to believe in evolution to the exclusion of any other explanation for life on Earth, but I hope I did an adequate job of explaining it. Biology without evolution makes no sense.

Despite the writer’s assertion, there is a multitude of scientific evidence to support the theory of evolution. Among them are the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last three years through natural selection, and the plethora of breeds of dogs through artificial selection.

Theories, by definition, are not fact, so evolution can never “affirm definitively” how life on Earth came to be.

Randyll Warehime

Kapalama

