Bankoh shares rebound 10.7% as local banks bounce back

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • COURTESY BANK OF HAWAII / 2022 Bank of Hawaii’s stock rose Thursday after losing about a quarter of its value earlier this week. Shown is the Pearlridge Branch in Aiea.

Bank of Hawaii, the hardest-hit of the five publicly traded local banks in the aftermath of the spreading global financial crisis, saw its stock rebound 10.7% Thursday as 11 of the largest U.S. banks infused $30 billion into the smaller San Francisco-based First Republic Bank. Read more

