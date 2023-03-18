Letter: Hawaiian Airlines truly local carrier

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Allison Schaefers wrote a great article outlining Hawaiian Airlines’ importance to Hawaii (“Hawaiian Air a major player in state economy, report shows,” Star-Advertiser, March 14). I would add that having such an experienced airline based here has other benefits to the state.

It is the only interisland carrier that is flown by Hawaii- based crews, has interisland-specific aircraft that are maintained in Hawaii, and are dispatched by experienced Hawaii-based dispatchers familiar with local conditions. Its marketing department promotes Hawaii to the world in a very authentic way that a mainland carrier cannot. The list goes on.

I believe economist Paul Brewbaker should consider the intangible benefits of a local carrier when he expressed concern that the report “seems to be portraying something that conflates the importance of the industry with the importance of their company.” Hawaiian Airlines represents what is good and unique about Hawaii beyond the billions it contributes to the state. Fly local, buy local.

John Wade

Haleiwa

