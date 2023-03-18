Letter: Noise pollution mars Wilder Avenue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I so appreciated Dan Carpenter’s letter, as Makiki is suffering from the same issues: boom boxes in cars, ear-splitting exhausts, loud horns and too many sirens (“Noise pollution disrupts life on Waianae street,” Star- Advertiser, March 10).

I received the same response about the sirens when I contacted an official some time ago. Wilder Avenue is a main conduit for heavy daily traffic, and those of us nearest the street are all too aware of the elevated noise. It is so bad for all of us. Surely we can agree to work on this issue.

Carol Holverson

Makiki

