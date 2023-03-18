comscore Letter: Noise pollution mars Wilder Avenue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Noise pollution mars Wilder Avenue

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I so appreciated Dan Carpenter’s letter, as Makiki is suffering from the same issues: boom boxes in cars, ear-splitting exhausts, loud horns and too many sirens. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Multitude of evidence for theory of evolution

Scroll Up