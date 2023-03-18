comscore Editorial: Help for Leeward Coast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Help for Leeward Coast

  • Today
  • Updated 8:54 p.m.

Deep into his lengthy State of the City speech this week, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi offered some welcome love for the West Side, addressing two of the area’s most contentious issues: traffic and the Waimanalo Gulch landfill. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Toxins, water part of Red Hill cleanup

Scroll Up