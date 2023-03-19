Letter: Homesteaders have right to buy property

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many Honolulu leasehold properties routinely exchange hands between buyers and sellers monthly. However, the leasehold properties that receive the greatest scrutiny are those managed by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Keep in mind that it is the land that is leasehold, not the privately mortgaged structure; an owner has every right to sell that house at reasonable market value. “List jumpers” who meet income and blood quantum qualifications likewise have a right to submit purchase offers like any other routine real estate transaction (“Lawmakers target personal gains from homestead sales,” Star-Advertiser, March 5).

Until the DHHL housing vision switches to building high-density rental properties on those remaining and likewise undesirable lands, the lists will remain long because most will continue to not qualify for mortgages.

Whining about the same DHHL issues decade after decade is tiresome. Get over it.

Traci Kane

Springville, Utah

