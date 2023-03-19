Letter: Where is property tax revenue going?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s token $300 property tax credit for 152,000 homeowners is too little (“Addressing wicked problems,” Star-Advertiser, March 15). It actually mirrors the $300 home exemption given in 1896 by the Republic of Hawaii. Since then, home prices and the cost of living certainly have grown many times over.

The time period of 2014-2023 has seen the fastest growth, by over 80%, in Honolulu property taxes. What have these additional tax proceeds been used for? The public has not seen any major maintenance or improvements made to Honolulu facilities.

Could it be that the huge increase in property taxes is going to be used for funding the operation and maintenance of the first opening segment of the rail transit system in July?

Mary Monohon

Kailua

