comscore Dave Reardon: Imagine paying $59K to be told to communicate better | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Imagine paying $59K to be told to communicate better

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Todd Graham talks to his team during a game on Nov. 7, 2020, at Aloha Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Todd Graham talks to his team during a game on Nov. 7, 2020, at Aloha Stadium.

The cost of the report isn’t the real issue, since something produced by an outside entity that basically agrees with how UH dealt with a problem could mean the general public doesn’t end up on the losing end of a big lawsuit. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 18, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - March 19, 2023

Scroll Up