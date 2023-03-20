comscore Letter: God is not limited by our human perceptions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: God is not limited by our human perceptions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There are many scientists of faith who also accept evolution and see no conflict between their own religious beliefs and the current scientific views on how life developed (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Recreational pot legalization going up in smoke

Scroll Up