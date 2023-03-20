Editorial | Letters Letter: God is not limited by our human perceptions Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There are many scientists of faith who also accept evolution and see no conflict between their own religious beliefs and the current scientific views on how life developed (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There are many scientists of faith who also accept evolution and see no conflict between their own religious beliefs and the current scientific views on how life developed (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15). One theological possibility worth considering is that God created the laws of genetics and allowed living things to unfold by the inherent potential of DNA. It can be as simple as, why is it not possible for God to create a million-year-old rock? We limit God only by our own minds, which is a very human trait. Kip Anderson Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Recreational pot legalization going up in smoke