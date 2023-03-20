Letter: God is not limited by our human perceptions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are many scientists of faith who also accept evolution and see no conflict between their own religious beliefs and the current scientific views on how life developed (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15) . Read more

There are many scientists of faith who also accept evolution and see no conflict between their own religious beliefs and the current scientific views on how life developed (“Teach creationism along with theory of evolution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15).

One theological possibility worth considering is that God created the laws of genetics and allowed living things to unfold by the inherent potential of DNA. It can be as simple as, why is it not possible for God to create a million-year-old rock?

We limit God only by our own minds, which is a very human trait.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter