Letter: Overreacting won’t help in next disease outbreak

March 15 marked the three-year anniversary of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Star-Advertiser listed the total number of COVID-19 deaths as 1,849 (“Looking back and ahead: Hawaii learns to live with COVID,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). That works out to 51 deaths per month.

In its 2018-2019 influenza season summary, published Dec. 20, 2019, the state Department of Health reported 964 deaths related to pneumonia and influenza. That’s 80 deaths per month. It was rated a moderate season.

I personally know a lady who died alone because her family could not visit her in the care home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Another grandmother told me her grandson attempted suicide, being depressed and isolated from his friends because in-person classes were canceled.

Walk around Ala Moana Shopping Center and look at all the businesses that failed as a result of pandemic restrictions.

While any death is regrettable, let’s learn from our mistakes. Don’t add to the carnage by overreacting to the next “pandemic.”

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

