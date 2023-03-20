Vital Statistics: March 10-16, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, March 10-16

>> John Carter Bing Jr. and Georgina Langley Perez

>> Genevieve Maria Bradley and Alan Chaichana Sangpan

>> Tyler Scott Brown and Josephine Al-Angel Matafeo

>> Emmaline June Burgraff and Matthew Thomas Wasmund

>> Kiana Kealoha Hau‘oli Keahonuimaikalani Burnett and Robert Alan Delenia

>> Andre Antonio Chamilco and Kelsey Kapuamakamae Enhada Balidoy

>> John Barry Cole and Melba Lou Hill

>> Kela Leilani Driggs and Jonathan Gustave Hoopes

>> Kelsey Lynn Fleming and Dustin Kawika Lee

>> Byron Tyrese Fletcher and Heidi Ruby Portugal Alvarez

>> Mark Christopher Fryson and Michelle Denise Spight

>> Bayani Akui Gamit and Alysha Haunani Porlas

>> Kurt Ferguson Greenbaum and Misa Asakura

>> Steven Robert Grunza Jr. and Abigail Catherine Bemiss

>> Kara Elizabeth Hendey and Luke William Stacey

>> Christina Marie Kreinest and Anthony Joseph Howard

>> Marc Paul Lamorgese and Angel Balindan Panay

>> Eric LeBlanc and Manon LeBlanc-Hill

>> Jennifer Lee Lenfest and Raymond David Angelillo

>> John Kennette Corpus Magtibay and Charmaine Kayne Arcega Raymundo

>> Melissa Ann McNabb and Matthew George Morrow

>> Matthew Michael Morgan and Billie-Jo Rooney

>> Erica Lorraine Murray and Lucas Nathaniel Moreland

>> Trina Tomiko Nagakura and Ricky Kha

>> Sarah Ann Noe and Daniel S. Biscobing

>> Gideon Nyerere Omwando and Amanda Leinaala Marie Hosino

>> Dustin Walter Opalach and Tuyen Thi Tran

>> Sofia Helene Peterson and Jose Alejandro Valencia

>> Sierra Jordan Phelps and Tyler Evan Bond

>> Lori Ann Phillips and Randy Arbie Lee

>> Madison Jean Potter and Barry Elliott Evans

>> Rocky Lee Reid and Peggy Marie Holm

>> Kevin Patrick Riley and Jennifer Lynn McLaughlin

>> Andrea Kuuipo-Pualani Ryan and Angelo Mikaele Emanuel Irenze

>> Christopher Joe Sherwood and Jessica Marie Walters

>> Cynthia Viviana Soto Navarro and Benjamin Thomas Carlson

>> Katelyn Brianna Southall and Simon Richard Boycott

>> Romeo Lill Supnet Jr. and Noelani Kuuleialoha Leonard

>> Sandy Marie Bridget Thomas­-Cabalse and Jarron Mykel Keone Kim-Raguirag

>> Dominic Ou Jing Tsun and Eliciya Kawailani Walters

>> Janet Mary Ungos and Gayle Lynn Stephens

>> Tameka Shante Woodward and Matthew Henry Hernandez

>> Pearl Zhou-Ikeda and Geovanni Horta

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, March 10-16

>> Talia Kailani Rose Addison

>> Audrei Jianna Juan Aggacid

>> Jaiden Andre Juan Aggacid

>> River Philip Agnew

>> Leah Alohalani Lynn Aiwohi

>> Royce Keali‘ikamaha‘omaikalani Kuapu‘uikealo‘onaali‘i-Ahsing Kaleookalani Akina-Kahala

>> Knight Kawela Kapalekauahinuhinuokapu‘alikoaakeakua Kaneakalau Akiona

>> Jai Waikani Akuna-Roldan

>> Luxton Grey Ancheta

>> Hudson Lee Anderson

>> Zaysha Lokelani Baguio

>> James Patrick Bateman

>> Brayden Drew Sorino Bermudez

>> Eli Kahali‘aalohamena‘oliona­keiki Bonilla

>> Isabella Alva-Maile Bonilla

>> Connor Andreas Taitague Boyd

>> Emerson Grace Brooking

>> Evan Michael Brooking

>> Lucas Makana Bowman Brown

>> Mason Isaiah Burciaga

>> Isabella-Joy Kuuipo Castillo-­Woods

>> Camrynne-Rhey Ka‘ano‘iokeaomana‘olana Chaves

>> Oaklynn Nohealani Chinen

>> Tavina Rose Mahinapihaoakua Ching

>> Ember Mayu Choy

>> Drake Wright Kala‘i Chung

>> Kayzen Kahokupa‘a Surisaac Sumi-Hatsue Clevenger-­Carbonell

>> Khenzen Nakoa Prince Cohen

>> Rose Catherine Dewitt

>> Aryana Rumbaoa Dimaya

>> Kalea Xerena Dioquino

>> Leroy Scott Easton

>> Sabella Rhae Cabico Eggert

>> Aiyana Roxanne Embry

>> Aylynn Grace Embry

>> Jyra Ku‘uleilani English

>> Simon Makai Evancoe

>> Mika Mayumi Fujihara

>> Avalynn Rose Gassaway

>> Ryker Vincent Giles

>> Stevenson ‘Ehukai Gomez

>> Eliana Gloria Gonzales-Castro

>> Sophia Isabella Gonzalez

>> Mila Pualani Gouveia

>> Michael Paul Haupt

>> Samuel Malakai Hokama

>> Banks Alexander Holder

>> Liam Keawe Hurst-Naranjo

>> Malcolm Robert Inga

>> Iyanna Anelali‘ili‘i Jackson

>> River June Jones

>> Zariah Della Joseph

>> Akala-Maui Agelu Kahalepuna

>> Charlie Ku‘umakanahau‘olimaikalani Kaneaiakala

>> Leighton Reign Kaimana Kishida

>> Elias Borja Sauni Leon III

>> Irie Kaiea Pohaku Leong

>> Melody Yuk Ming Loo

>> Oliver James Kekoa Loo

>> Jordan-Veronika Puananiokapu‘uwaimaikalani Fetuolelagi Lopes-Breaux

>> Legend Kamekona Luafalemana-Haney

>> Roman John Machos

>> Isla Jayne Ea Malbog

>> Marcus Luis Martinez

>> Tyrion Osiris Kanoe McClain

>> Imerie Madilynn McDuffie

>> Evalina Sofia Michaca

>> Koiaweikeahemalie Amy Reese Miller

>> Julian Kai Alvarez Mizusawa

>> Manaia Ragnala Mocodompis

>> Shai’ston Kaleikaumaka Montira

>> Kaiya Emiko Hi‘ilei Moore

>> Wilder Nalukai Mamoru Moya

>> Austin Jackson Murray

>> Kayden Kealohalani Oguma

>> Kirra-Raye Zen Oliveira

>> Luke Allen Omwando Hosino

>> Julio Cesar Ortiz III

>> Fred Lee Padrones Jr.

>> Mayci Emily Kuhilani Pascua

>> Harlyn Maileli‘i Pedro

>> John Lloyd Pinches V

>> Tylie Rei Ani Pomroy

>> Liliapala‘ai Leinani Natsuko Puana

>> Graysen Makua Purdy-­Tabucbuc

>> Kainoa Samuel Putong

>> Isla Sinahi Kahoniwai‘oluokalaikahikina Quenga

>> Charlie Hays Rasmussen

>> Bryce Keita Raya

>> Hudson Luis Rodas

>> Suleiman Daoud Salameh

>> Kamalani Jane Awana Shiroma

>> Scarlette-Jade Kamakalokomaika‘i Smith

>> Arlon Kaizen Sosa

>> Ke‘alohi Symphony Rosa Swayne

>> Pua Mele ‘o Maluhia Marcella Sylva

>> Bryson Kaito Tengan

>> Wyatt Jayce Thompkins

>> Iris Tsuruko Trevino

>> Zion Levi Trivedi

>> Miles Kealohawela Tynanes III

>> Lilith Blair Voeks

>> Everlyse Larue Vullmahn

>> Dakota Uluwehi Leilani Williams

>> Warren Philip Woolford

>> Chloe Ting Ting Wu

>> Quinn Katsumi Yamashiro

>> Elijah Gregory Young