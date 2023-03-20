Vital Statistics: March 10-16, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 10-16
>> John Carter Bing Jr. and Georgina Langley Perez
>> Genevieve Maria Bradley and Alan Chaichana Sangpan
>> Tyler Scott Brown and Josephine Al-Angel Matafeo
>> Emmaline June Burgraff and Matthew Thomas Wasmund
>> Kiana Kealoha Hau‘oli Keahonuimaikalani Burnett and Robert Alan Delenia
>> Andre Antonio Chamilco and Kelsey Kapuamakamae Enhada Balidoy
>> John Barry Cole and Melba Lou Hill
>> Kela Leilani Driggs and Jonathan Gustave Hoopes
>> Kelsey Lynn Fleming and Dustin Kawika Lee
>> Byron Tyrese Fletcher and Heidi Ruby Portugal Alvarez
>> Mark Christopher Fryson and Michelle Denise Spight
>> Bayani Akui Gamit and Alysha Haunani Porlas
>> Kurt Ferguson Greenbaum and Misa Asakura
>> Steven Robert Grunza Jr. and Abigail Catherine Bemiss
>> Kara Elizabeth Hendey and Luke William Stacey
>> Christina Marie Kreinest and Anthony Joseph Howard
>> Marc Paul Lamorgese and Angel Balindan Panay
>> Eric LeBlanc and Manon LeBlanc-Hill
>> Jennifer Lee Lenfest and Raymond David Angelillo
>> John Kennette Corpus Magtibay and Charmaine Kayne Arcega Raymundo
>> Melissa Ann McNabb and Matthew George Morrow
>> Matthew Michael Morgan and Billie-Jo Rooney
>> Erica Lorraine Murray and Lucas Nathaniel Moreland
>> Trina Tomiko Nagakura and Ricky Kha
>> Sarah Ann Noe and Daniel S. Biscobing
>> Gideon Nyerere Omwando and Amanda Leinaala Marie Hosino
>> Dustin Walter Opalach and Tuyen Thi Tran
>> Sofia Helene Peterson and Jose Alejandro Valencia
>> Sierra Jordan Phelps and Tyler Evan Bond
>> Lori Ann Phillips and Randy Arbie Lee
>> Madison Jean Potter and Barry Elliott Evans
>> Rocky Lee Reid and Peggy Marie Holm
>> Kevin Patrick Riley and Jennifer Lynn McLaughlin
>> Andrea Kuuipo-Pualani Ryan and Angelo Mikaele Emanuel Irenze
>> Christopher Joe Sherwood and Jessica Marie Walters
>> Cynthia Viviana Soto Navarro and Benjamin Thomas Carlson
>> Katelyn Brianna Southall and Simon Richard Boycott
>> Romeo Lill Supnet Jr. and Noelani Kuuleialoha Leonard
>> Sandy Marie Bridget Thomas-Cabalse and Jarron Mykel Keone Kim-Raguirag
>> Dominic Ou Jing Tsun and Eliciya Kawailani Walters
>> Janet Mary Ungos and Gayle Lynn Stephens
>> Tameka Shante Woodward and Matthew Henry Hernandez
>> Pearl Zhou-Ikeda and Geovanni Horta
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 10-16
>> Talia Kailani Rose Addison
>> Audrei Jianna Juan Aggacid
>> Jaiden Andre Juan Aggacid
>> River Philip Agnew
>> Leah Alohalani Lynn Aiwohi
>> Royce Keali‘ikamaha‘omaikalani Kuapu‘uikealo‘onaali‘i-Ahsing Kaleookalani Akina-Kahala
>> Knight Kawela Kapalekauahinuhinuokapu‘alikoaakeakua Kaneakalau Akiona
>> Jai Waikani Akuna-Roldan
>> Luxton Grey Ancheta
>> Hudson Lee Anderson
>> Zaysha Lokelani Baguio
>> James Patrick Bateman
>> Brayden Drew Sorino Bermudez
>> Eli Kahali‘aalohamena‘olionakeiki Bonilla
>> Isabella Alva-Maile Bonilla
>> Connor Andreas Taitague Boyd
>> Emerson Grace Brooking
>> Evan Michael Brooking
>> Lucas Makana Bowman Brown
>> Mason Isaiah Burciaga
>> Isabella-Joy Kuuipo Castillo-Woods
>> Camrynne-Rhey Ka‘ano‘iokeaomana‘olana Chaves
>> Oaklynn Nohealani Chinen
>> Tavina Rose Mahinapihaoakua Ching
>> Ember Mayu Choy
>> Drake Wright Kala‘i Chung
>> Kayzen Kahokupa‘a Surisaac Sumi-Hatsue Clevenger-Carbonell
>> Khenzen Nakoa Prince Cohen
>> Rose Catherine Dewitt
>> Aryana Rumbaoa Dimaya
>> Kalea Xerena Dioquino
>> Leroy Scott Easton
>> Sabella Rhae Cabico Eggert
>> Aiyana Roxanne Embry
>> Aylynn Grace Embry
>> Jyra Ku‘uleilani English
>> Simon Makai Evancoe
>> Mika Mayumi Fujihara
>> Avalynn Rose Gassaway
>> Ryker Vincent Giles
>> Stevenson ‘Ehukai Gomez
>> Eliana Gloria Gonzales-Castro
>> Sophia Isabella Gonzalez
>> Mila Pualani Gouveia
>> Michael Paul Haupt
>> Samuel Malakai Hokama
>> Banks Alexander Holder
>> Liam Keawe Hurst-Naranjo
>> Malcolm Robert Inga
>> Iyanna Anelali‘ili‘i Jackson
>> River June Jones
>> Zariah Della Joseph
>> Akala-Maui Agelu Kahalepuna
>> Charlie Ku‘umakanahau‘olimaikalani Kaneaiakala
>> Leighton Reign Kaimana Kishida
>> Elias Borja Sauni Leon III
>> Irie Kaiea Pohaku Leong
>> Melody Yuk Ming Loo
>> Oliver James Kekoa Loo
>> Jordan-Veronika Puananiokapu‘uwaimaikalani Fetuolelagi Lopes-Breaux
>> Legend Kamekona Luafalemana-Haney
>> Roman John Machos
>> Isla Jayne Ea Malbog
>> Marcus Luis Martinez
>> Tyrion Osiris Kanoe McClain
>> Imerie Madilynn McDuffie
>> Evalina Sofia Michaca
>> Koiaweikeahemalie Amy Reese Miller
>> Julian Kai Alvarez Mizusawa
>> Manaia Ragnala Mocodompis
>> Shai’ston Kaleikaumaka Montira
>> Kaiya Emiko Hi‘ilei Moore
>> Wilder Nalukai Mamoru Moya
>> Austin Jackson Murray
>> Kayden Kealohalani Oguma
>> Kirra-Raye Zen Oliveira
>> Luke Allen Omwando Hosino
>> Julio Cesar Ortiz III
>> Fred Lee Padrones Jr.
>> Mayci Emily Kuhilani Pascua
>> Harlyn Maileli‘i Pedro
>> John Lloyd Pinches V
>> Tylie Rei Ani Pomroy
>> Liliapala‘ai Leinani Natsuko Puana
>> Graysen Makua Purdy-Tabucbuc
>> Kainoa Samuel Putong
>> Isla Sinahi Kahoniwai‘oluokalaikahikina Quenga
>> Charlie Hays Rasmussen
>> Bryce Keita Raya
>> Hudson Luis Rodas
>> Suleiman Daoud Salameh
>> Kamalani Jane Awana Shiroma
>> Scarlette-Jade Kamakalokomaika‘i Smith
>> Arlon Kaizen Sosa
>> Ke‘alohi Symphony Rosa Swayne
>> Pua Mele ‘o Maluhia Marcella Sylva
>> Bryson Kaito Tengan
>> Wyatt Jayce Thompkins
>> Iris Tsuruko Trevino
>> Zion Levi Trivedi
>> Miles Kealohawela Tynanes III
>> Lilith Blair Voeks
>> Everlyse Larue Vullmahn
>> Dakota Uluwehi Leilani Williams
>> Warren Philip Woolford
>> Chloe Ting Ting Wu
>> Quinn Katsumi Yamashiro
>> Elijah Gregory Young
