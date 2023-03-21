Letter: How will we know if person is carrying gun?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If guns were totally banned, people wouldn’t need to worry about being a victim of gun violence. Read more

I applaud the City Council for trying to limit gun-carrying, but how will police or private citizens know whether the person next to them is toting a gun or not (“Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns,” Star- Advertiser, March 18)? We all know that you cannot make all of the people happy all of the time, but we can try to keep them all safer.

Arlene G. Woo

Makiki Heights

