comscore Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in federal tax probe case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in federal tax probe case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

An Ewa Beach couple pleaded guilty Friday after they were charged in connection with a 2021 federal investigation into allegations of tax fraud that ensnared at least a dozen local residents, according to a plea agreement. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up