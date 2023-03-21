comscore No. 3 ‘Iolani swings away in beating No. 5 Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 3 ‘Iolani swings away in beating No. 5 Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Small ball gave way to big bats in McCully. The plan worked well. The third-ranked Raiders lashed 13 base hits and never trailed in an 11-9 win over No. 5 Kamehameha on an overcast Monday afternoon at Ala Wai Field 2. Read more

