Scoreboard – March 21, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Punahou vs. Damien at Sand Island Field No. 4; Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts at Ala Wai Field NP. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Castle at Kaiser; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Mililani; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua; Farrington at Radford; Kalaheo at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin vs. University at Sacred Hearts; Maryknoll at Damien; Hawaii Baptist II at Hanalani; Saint Louis at Punahou II. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Radford; Campbell at Pearl City; Mililani at Waianae; Waialua at Aiea; Waipahu at Leilehua. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Moanalua at Castle; Farrington at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Mililani; Leilehua at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field No. 2.

OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity III boys: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Moanalua; Kalani at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Castle; Anuenue at McKinley; Kailua at Roosevelt. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center: Kapolei vs. Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Campbell, 6:10 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kaiser vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kailua, 6:10 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 7:20 p.m.

Volleyball

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Penn State (17) 321 18-2 2

2. Hawaii (2) 302 18-2 1

3. UCLA (3) 297 21-2 3

4. Long Beach State 267 12-3 4

5. Grand Canyon 243 20-1 5

6. UC Irvine 215 14-6 6

7. Pepperdine 199 14-8 7

8. BYU 175 12-6 8

9. Loyola-Chicago 151 17-3 9

10. Stanford 122 9-10 10

11. Southern California 107 8-9 11

12. Ball State 85 12-8 T12

13. Charleston 64 18-2 14

14. CSUN 49 12-7 T12

15. Ohio State 33 12-9 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Daemen 4; Lindenwood 4

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. McKinley 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17

Roosevelt def. Kahuku 25-17, 25-23,

27-25

Moanallua def. Kaimuki 25-11, 25-18,

25-13

Boys Junior Varsity

Kaiser def. McKinley 21-15, 21-13

Roosevelt def. Kahuku 21-12, 21-20

ILH

Boys Junior Varsity

Punahou (B) def. Damien 25-10, 25-12

Punahou (G) def. Saint Louis 25-14, 27-25

Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-15,

28-26

Hanalani def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-20