New Hawaii laws protect abortions, restore practice of charging defendants

Two new Hawaii laws will allow island prosecutors to return to the 40-year-old practice of how they charge criminal defendants — and a second protects abortions and healthcare workers who provide them, even from out-of-state prosecution.

Gov. Josh Green signed Act 1 and Act 2 into law today to applause, surrounded by members of the House and Senate.

Green, a former state senator, said “it doesn’t happen too often” that bills become law just barely mid-way through a legislative session.

But both bills were passed by both the House and Senate because of the urgency to respond to the Hawaii Supreme Court’s so-called “Obrero decision” in September that overturned how defendants are charged with major crimes; and the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning a woman’s guarantee to a right to an abortion, which had been ensured in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

A group of pro-life supporters demonstrated outside of Green’s office at the state Capitol as he signed Act 2.

Asked how Hawaii will respond to a complaint from another state that wants to prosecute a Hawaii healthcare worker for performing an abortion on one of its residents, Green said: “We’ll reject it out of hand. We’ll look at it, but we’ll reject it out of hand.”

Act 1 was the Legislature’s response to the Hawaii Supreme Court’s 3-2 ruling that prosecutors cannot seek other ways to charge defendants with major crimes after a grand jury decides not to issue an indictment.

Instead, Act 1 clarifies that defendant’s may be charged “through the complaint and preliminary hearing process, indictment by grand jury, or by written information,” returning to procedures that had been in effect before the Supreme Court’s Obrero ruling.

In response to the ruling, the House and Senate wrote that it “invalidated the State’s longstanding practice of charging felony offenders via complaint. This decision led to hundreds of case dismissals across the State involving serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery, arson, kidnapping, and sexual assault.”

The court’s decision ended the prosecution of Richard Obrero, who was charged with murder Nov. 12, 2019 after he allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Starsky Willy of Honolulu.

Willy was part of a group of four teens who allegedly harassed Obrero by trespassing on his property and firing BB guns at him and his house on Kula Kolea Drive near Kalihi Valley Homes. The public housing complex abuts Obrero’s property.

Even before he was elected governor, Green said today that Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm “was in my ear the moment this became an issue back in the fall.”

In a separate issue, Green said that his nominee to lead the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism wants to take his confirmation vote to the full 25-member Senate after the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism last week voted 4-1 against his confirmation.

“He just wants to serve,” Green said. “It’s that simple. … This is not a gentleman that should be facing a difficult vote. … It’s important for people to know that he’s qualified.”