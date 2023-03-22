Letter: Government neglect costly to taxpayers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We know that everything has a lifespan. We also know that everything requires maintenance and resources to sustain a useful life. However, when the taxpayers spend $250 million for a convention center, they expect their investment to be cared for.

The problems at the convention center did not occur over the weekend (“Hawai‘i Convention Center needs more than $15M quick fix for leaks,” Star-Advertiser, March 19). They are the result of neglect. And once again, the taxpayers are on the hook for these exorbitant repairs.

Yet the state wants to build a new stadium. It is time to lock the piggy bank, stop the caviar-and-champagne spending, and start fixing and maintaining the dilapidated infrastructure the taxpayers have paid for.

Rick Valluzzi

Mililani

