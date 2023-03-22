comscore Letter: Government neglect costly to taxpayers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Government neglect costly to taxpayers

We know that everything has a lifespan. We also know that everything requires maintenance and resources to sustain a useful life. However, when the taxpayers spend $250 million for a convention center, they expect their investment to be cared for. Read more

