comscore Letter: Let all sides of issues appear in the media | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let all sides of issues appear in the media

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tod Hale’s assertion that “the media are part of the problem” smacks of a person who does not believe in our First Amendment rights (“Media creates problem with ‘both sides’ stance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Wahine basketball team showed strength, class

Scroll Up