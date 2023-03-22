Letter: Let all sides of issues appear in the media

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tod Hale’s assertion that “the media are part of the problem” smacks of a person who does not believe in our First Amendment rights (“Media creates problem with ‘both sides’ stance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17).

Although I may or may not believe what another person asserts, how narrow-minded it would be for me not to listen. More important, to stifle or not allow the media to provide all sides of an issue leads one to question whether Hale believes in an authoritarian approach to what the media can print.

I happen to be Buddhist and an engineer, but I would never question one’s belief in their religion. I also believe in “ghosts” — not in a supernatural sense but where evidence exists that we currently cannot explain. Is it possible that there is an energy within the human that remains after death that cannot be measured with our current scientific capabilities?

It is the responsibility of public media to present all sides of an issue to allow public discourse.

How boring and dangerous to only allow one point of view.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

