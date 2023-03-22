comscore Letter: No accountability for military polluters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No accountability for military polluters

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The ongoing Red Hill fuel disaster is too ludicrous for words, considering yet another disclosure by the military that it had a spill of toxic chemicals in 2019 that had not been previously disclosed (“Navy discloses another Red Hill spill of ‘forever chemicals’,” Star- Advertiser, March 17). Read more

