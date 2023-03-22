Letter: No accountability for military polluters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ongoing Red Hill fuel disaster is too ludicrous for words, considering yet another disclosure by the military that it had a spill of toxic chemicals in 2019 that had not been previously disclosed (“Navy discloses another Red Hill spill of ‘forever chemicals’,” Star- Advertiser, March 17) . Read more

For 80 years, the Navy has been unable to rise to the challenge of maintaining this facility even at the most basic level. We are talking about the poisoning of the main freshwater source on Oahu, and what is shocking is that there is absolutely no accountability for such irresponsibility and incompetence. The military is not held to any standard like a private company would be, and therefore gets away with turning Oahu’s freshwater supply into a toxic wasteland.

One can talk all day long about problems and how to solve them, but without meaningful action what do you really have? Nothing. The damage is already done, and it is very likely that sooner or later these chemicals will show up in your drinking water.

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

