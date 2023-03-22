comscore Closure of last big downtown retailer, Walmart, prompts fears | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Closure of last big downtown retailer, Walmart, prompts fears

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
First the downtown Walgreens closed about a year ago, followed six months later by the shuttering of the neighborhood Longs, and now the last major retailer, Walmart, plans to shut its doors after April 21 — leading to fears that the Fort Street Mall area will become a magnet for even more crime, homeless activity and graffiti. Read more

