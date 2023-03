Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has welcomed three new physicians to its Moanalua Medical Center, Waipio Medical and Honolulu Medical offices:

>> Dr. Winston Chung, MD, joins the psychiatry department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Chung received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and most recently served as a senior physician at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco.

>> Dr. Catherine Pham, MD, joins the ophthalmology department at Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office. She received her medical degree and the dean’s distinguished scholar award from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and board certified.

>> Dr. Anand Turner, MD, joins the urgent care department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. Turner received his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. He holds a certification in advanced trauma life support and completed a fellowship in emergency medicine at the University of Tennessee.

