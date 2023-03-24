Letter: Mayor sneaks around issue of big pay raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks to David Shapiro for exposing the effort by the mayor and City Council to get outlandish pay raises through the Honolulu Salary Commission, a group appointed by the mayor and the Council (“Mayor, Honolulu City Council asking big raises from handpicked panel,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 19).

This is such typical sneaky politics. The mayor has set up a smokescreen by touring the island, holding town hall meetings while the pay raises are being discussed. When asked in a television interview about the raises, Blangiardi said he didn’t come to talk about that, but wanted to talk about the town hall meetings.

Blangiardi would get a 17.1% raise, while the highest inflation reading for the U.S. in the last year is 9.2%. Why? He hasn’t solved the homelessness problem or the street pothole problem, and with real property taxes through the roof, he offers a one-time $300 rebate. Will the property taxes pay for these raises?

City Council members shouldn’t be paid for a full-time job. They already work full-time: half-time for the city and half-time for the construction companies and unions that pay them by making campaign fund contributions.

Don Voyce

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter