Editorial | Letters Letter: Mayor sneaks around issue of big pay raises Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

Thanks to David Shapiro for exposing the effort by the mayor and City Council to get outlandish pay raises through the Honolulu Salary Commission, a group appointed by the mayor and the Council ("Mayor, Honolulu City Council asking big raises from handpicked panel," Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 19).

This is such typical sneaky politics. The mayor has set up a smokescreen by touring the island, holding town hall meetings while the pay raises are being discussed. When asked in a television interview about the raises, Blangiardi said he didn't come to talk about that, but wanted to talk about the town hall meetings.

Blangiardi would get a 17.1% raise, while the highest inflation reading for the U.S. in the last year is 9.2%. Why? He hasn't solved the homelessness problem or the street pothole problem, and with real property taxes through the roof, he offers a one-time $300 rebate. Will the property taxes pay for these raises?

City Council members shouldn't be paid for a full-time job. They already work full-time: half-time for the city and half-time for the construction companies and unions that pay them by making campaign fund contributions.

Don Voyce
Aina Haina