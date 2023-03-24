Letter: Politicians just ignore persistent problems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I applaud Rick Valluzzi’s letter regarding the disregard for basic maintenance (“Government neglect costly to taxpayers,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). It is like a slap in the face to taxpayers. Deferred maintenance is deadly.

City and state properties falling apart, new buildings empty, median strips filled with weeds, roads that destroy our cars, homeless populations getting bigger and bigger, politicians voting for large raises for themselves, crime increasing by the day — it goes on and on.

No decision for decades on building a new jail, but consideration and allowance for alleged felons to be arrested and then sent home until their hearings and trials. Ridiculous.

I do see more and more letters to the editor speaking about voter discontent. Can it be that enough people are waking up and will stop reelecting all who have caused these problems and continue to prosper themselves?

Why am I still living here? Because I am in my 80s and don’t think I can handle what’s involved in moving to the mainland at my age.

We will see, we will see.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

