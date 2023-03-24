Letter: Why do lawmakers deserve pay raises?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am sure this is but one of many letters you will be receiving on the pay raises (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). The raises are given only because the government has deep pockets.

There is all this talk about decent raises for all the people who have jobs in Hawaii, but where can you find businesses giving us what we need to live on with a single job and one paycheck? What degree or preparation did our politicians earn in college to work in the government? Our doctors go through much training — as much as eight years of school and seven years of training or more.

What did our legislators go through to earn their pay? If they think our government is solving all our problems in Hawaii, then great. But we still have many things that need fixing.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

